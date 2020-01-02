× Pete McMurray Full Show 01.02.20 | Do you Doobie?

On this episode, Pete starts off the show talking with WGN-TV Reporter Erik Runge about recreational marijuana dispensaries around Chicago. Did you know there’s a website that helps you have an affair with a co-worker? Pete talks about it. Plus, find out the latest trends and what we will be eating in 2020. The show continues with Actor Mark Moses, talking about his new series Deputy that airs on FOX tonight at 8pm CST, Dean Richards and ABC reporter Ryan Burrow.

Listen to the podcast here: