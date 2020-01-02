× Nick Digilio 1.1.20 |The Worst TV of the Year with Dan Fienberg, Movie Theater Secrets, Breakout Stars of the 2010s

Hour 1:

+ TV Talk with Dan Fienberg

Hour 2:

+ TV Talk with Dan Fienberg (cont.)

+ Movie Theater Secrets

Hour 3:

+ Movie Theater Secrets (cont.)

+ Celebrity Death Hoaxes

Hour 4:

+ Celebrity Death Hoaxes (cont.)

Hour 5:

+ Breakout Performances of the 2010s

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)