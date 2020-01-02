Nick Digilio 1.1.20 |The Worst TV of the Year with Dan Fienberg, Movie Theater Secrets, Breakout Stars of the 2010s

Posted 5:00 AM, January 2, 2020, by

Nick Digilio enjoys a JoJo display at his local Jewel-Osco. (photo taken by Nick's Dad)

Hour 1:

+ TV Talk with Dan Fienberg

Hour 2:

+ TV Talk with Dan Fienberg (cont.)

+ Movie Theater Secrets

Hour 3:

+ Movie Theater Secrets (cont.)

+ Celebrity Death Hoaxes

Hour 4:

+ Celebrity Death Hoaxes (cont.)

Hour 5:

+ Breakout Performances of the 2010s

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.