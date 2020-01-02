× Ji Suk Yi Full Show 1/2/20: Comedian Rosebud Baker, The Art & Science of Happiness, Weed Etiquette, and more…

Happy New Year! Ji Suk Yi fills in for Anna Davlantes. Ji kicks off the show with artist, poet, and gallerist Arica Hilton and “Happiness Professor” Dr. Jay Kumar, author of “Science of a Happy Brain,” to discuss their upcoming exhibition and book signing on the Art and Science of Happiness at the Hilton Asmus Contemporary. Comedian Rosebud Baker and her sister Jackie joins Ji in-studio. Then, Ji sits down with etiquette expert Akilah Easter to talk about pet peeves, engagement etiquette, and the unspoken etiquettes of weed! After that, Ryan Burrow breaks down a number of notable new laws that took effect across the country yesterday.