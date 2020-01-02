× Hoge and Jahns: What Really Matters From The Pace/Nagy Presser; NFL Wild Card Weekend Preview

The season may be over, but there’s plenty to cover as Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns jump into the offseason. What really really matters from Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy’s season-ending press conference? They guys discuss key parts and bring you the audio. Also, the Bears already have a new offensive line coach and are searching for a new offensive coordinator. There’s at least one key name to keep in mind. Finally, Hoge and Jahns preview this weekend’s NFL Wild Card games and make their picks.

