Brian Noonan in for Roe Conn Full Show 1.2.19 | Legalization: Day Two, Chicago White Sox, Lauren Lapka's Wing-Women Guide, Toaster VS. The Toaster Oven and MORE!

Brian Noonan is in for Roe Conn on day two of the new year bringing you all of the laughs and news you need this afternoon!

To kick off the show, Brian welcomes back Lauren Lapka and Kevin Powell back from their time off for the holidays.

Brian then talks to WGN-TV Ben Bradley about all of the top stories happening in Chicago. Some topics include the legalization of Marijuana and the ride share tax. To close out the hour, Brian talks with ABC Correspondent Andy Fields.

Then, the conversation turns to the listeners because Brian wants to know if there is any way to completely change the old mindset for weed. Then Brian switches gears to talking about 2020 Census happening at the start of this decade. To close out hour two, Brian talks about the new story involving The Pope slapping a women’s hand as well as Chicago White Sox updates with Kevin Powell.

On the latter half of the show Brian starts it off with the Top 5 at 5. Then Brian covers some of news articles that hit the news. Some including food trucks, Lauren Lapka is a great wing-women, FDA labels, The Toaster Oven, Parents getting nanny’s and so much more!