Steve Dale is joined by Maddie Holman and Nick Salaj from The Good Lyfe CBD to discuss CBD products and benefits of using it. They answer questions from listeners and myths surrounding the product. The Good Lyfe is located at 6150 W. Grand Ave. 60639 and their website is www.naturallygreenCBD.com