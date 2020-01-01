× Steve and Johnnie’s 25th Anniversary Cheap Date Life After Dark New Year’s Eve Extravaganza

It’s the 25th anniversary broadcast of Steve & Johnnie’s “Cheap Date Life After Dark New Year’s Eve Extravaganza” and this show has some serious fireworks to kick off 2020! Ronnie Rice, The Empty Pockets and River Road Trio all join the celebration at midnight! Tune in to hear some amazing tunes from these performers. At 1 a.m., we chat with Matt Brassard, co-owner of M&M Entertainment and Productions in Prescott, AZ about the boot drop! Corky Siegel and Sidney Friedman join the New Year’s Eve party as well. At 2 a.m., we chat with Patrick Crispen for a scene countdown at the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, CA. Throughout the evening; Tom Appel, Consumer Guide automotive’s publisher recaps some of the best and worst 2019 automotive news and gives us a preview for what we can expect in the new year. Just before 4 a.m., the team checks in with Muriel Anderson and Bryan Allen from the Royal Lahaina Hotel in Maui, HI! Muriel gives us a taste of what things are like at Tommy Emmanuel’s Holiday Guitar Getaway! This show is surely one for the decade! The full podcast link is available here. To stay up to date with Steve and Johnnie, check out their website and social media links on Twitter and Facebook.