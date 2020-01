× Psychic Denise Guzzardo gives New Year’s predictions

Psychic Denise Guzzardo joins WGN Radio’s Pete McMurray for New Year’s Day once again! Denise gives some predictions to the WGN crew along with several lucky WGN Radio listeners. If you’d like to contact Denise for your own readings, call her at (815) 398-3983 or check out here Facebook page here.