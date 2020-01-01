× Pete McMurray Full Show 1/1/2020: Happy New Year!!!

Today, Pete McMurray rings in the new year with Andy Masur and Dave Schwan! WGN TV’s Hannah Welker starts things off sharing the scene at one of the, now, legalized marijuana dispensaries. Next, we jump into the Top 6 @ 6, followed by an on the street call outside another pot shop with WGN Radio’s John Williams. John Curran, President of Big Bus Tours, shares how the company provides double decker bus tours while psychic Denise Guzzardo makes her annual New Year’s appearance. Finally, life coach Gina Marotta gives Pete and Andy great advice to kick off their year, and Dr. Jack Dybiss from IV Me Chicago jump starts their bodies with IV and Vitamin B shot treatments.