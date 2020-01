× Ken Smith Full Show 1-1-20: Food, Marijuana, Drinks, Sports and more!

Ken Smith is in for his first show of 2020! Ken talks to Owner/Chef Erick Williams from Virtue. Sarah Syman from the newest Chicago bar The Dandy Crown. John Vincent discusses his battle with depression and singing for the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Later Kevin Gootee and Sam Panayotovich talk sports. Finally, Bob Kingsley from Greengate Chicago joins the show to answer all your questions about Marijuana!