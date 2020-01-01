× Brian Noonan has High Hopes for the New Year

Brian Noonan begins his New Years Day show by discussing what the ramifications of legal marijuana will have on the state. He has WGN Reporter Ryan Burrow come on to discuss what his findings were outside the marijuana dispensaries this morning. Then Brian brings on Midway Dispensary General Manager, Leo Barajas, to ask how his dispensary has been holding up on the first day of recreational legalization. Finally, Noonan talks about the Top 10 News Stories in Chicago in 2019 and what incorrect predictions were made about the year 2020.