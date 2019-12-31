The John Williams NewsClick: How do you celebrate NYE?

Posted 1:24 PM, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 01:23PM, December 31, 2019

The ball drops during the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.