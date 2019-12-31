× Steve Dale in for Roe Conn 12/30/19: Chicago Violence, Marijuana Legalization Effects, Wayne Pacelle on Michael Vick and much more!

Steve Dale steps in for Roe Conn with lots to talk about! Chicago Police Department Chaplain Robert Montolongo discusses whether or not violence in Chicago is just a numbers game; Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly talks about the effect marijuana legalization will have on the state of Illinois; Wayne Pacelle, former CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, joins Steve to share his thoughts on recent events with NFL football player Michael Vick; Paul Lisnek joins the show to reflect on the year that was and what will be in politics and much more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3709377/3709377_2019-12-31-014217.64kmono.mp3