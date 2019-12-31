Ringing in the New Year with Mark Carman

Posted 8:48 PM, December 31, 2019, by

Carman and Hamilton actor Miguel Cervantes discuss the 3 1/2 year run of the play in Chicago.

Mark Carman begins the show by talking to Kelly Kittley about New Years Resolutions, followed by Hamilton actor Mark Cervantes discussing the wild ride the past 3 1/2 years has been for him and his family.  Afterwards, Leo Barajas from Midway Dispensary came on to talk about the legalization of marijuana beginning 1/1/2020, and the ramifications it will have for him and the State of Illinois. Finally, Mark talks with Adam Hoge about the end of the season Bears Press Conference.

 

