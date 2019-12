× Pete McMurray Full Show 12.31.19 | New Year’s Resolutions

Happy New Year’s Eve!

On this show, Pete talks nutrition with Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. Later, Detective Rich Wistocki joins in studio to discuss cyber safety. Plus, Northwestern Football Coach, Pat Fitzgerald talks football and the show wraps with Secretary of State Jesse White answering all the questions you might have on the “Real I.D.”

