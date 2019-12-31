× Marijuana Legalization is less than 24 hours away! Here are some things to keep in mind

Illinois has become the first state to legalize cannabis for recreational sales through legislation rather than the ballot. Leafly.com California Bureau Chief David Downs breaks down some of the things we can expect with this legalization tomorrow and beyond.

