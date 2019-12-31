× Jon Hansen and Ji Suk Yi in for John Williams 12.31.19: New Year’s Eve edition

Jon Hansen and Ji Suk Yi sub in for John Williams and help you ring in the new year with affordable last-minute champagne suggestions from “Check, Please!” Host Alpana Singh. And Chicago Tribune Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski has some insight into what 2020 will bring to the roads that have long been under construction in Illinois. Listeners call with their questions for Mary. Then, A.B.L.E. Ensemble Founder Katie Yohe talks about the theatre club for those with Down syndrome. And Jon and Ji have different ways the world celebrates New Year’s Eve and your New Year’s resolutions.