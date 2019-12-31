View of the construction crews demolition of the eastbound ramp to the Kennedy Expressway on Saturday, June 14, 2014., in Chicago. Kennedy Expressway construction, which threatened nightmarish delays each weekend for the rest of the month, not only will wrap up work this weekend earlier than planned but will be completed by June 23, officials said Saturday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Tribune Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski: Conclusion to Jane Byrne Interchange construction not close in sight
View of the construction crews demolition of the eastbound ramp to the Kennedy Expressway on Saturday, June 14, 2014., in Chicago. Kennedy Expressway construction, which threatened nightmarish delays each weekend for the rest of the month, not only will wrap up work this weekend earlier than planned but will be completed by June 23, officials said Saturday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Tribune Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski joins Jon Hansen and Ji Suk Yi to update on the construction projects on the Illinois highways through 2020 and remaining eye sores. Plus, Mary shares her favorite form of GPS.