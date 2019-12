× Chaplain Robert Montolongo on the culture of Chicago violence

Chicago Police Department Chaplain Robert Montolongo joins Steve Dale in the studio discussing Chicago’s decrease in violence or is that a numbers game. He expands on the culture of Chicago violence; the culture within the ranks including increased suicides and where we go from here in 2020.

