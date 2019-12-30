× Topic: In-depth chat with Chicago’s Very Own Alexandra Billings: The Road to Wicked on Broadway!

This program pulls back the curtain on the incredibly talented Alexandra Billings, an actress, singer, teacher, activist and openly transgender woman who is about to make history as the first openly transgender cast member of Wicked on Broadway playing the role of Madame Morrible. Billings began life as a boy named Scott, is remembered by many for her performances at the famous Baton Show Lounge as Shante, and then followed a path leading to stardom including roles in How to Get Away with Murder, Eli Stone, Grey’s Anatomy and so much more. From establishing a scholarship at USC to her work as an activist, Billings has lived with HIV since 1994 making every day count and making a difference in the life of countless LGBTQ people who are inspired by her energy. Starring as Davina in the Amazon Prime series Transparent, Billings holds nothing back in this interview that explores her views, life challenges, and a very gutsy scene written at her request for Transparent. It’s an interview you don’t want to miss….the entire show is the chat with the Ms. Billings…..sit back and enjoy her energy.