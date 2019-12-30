× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.30.19: “Uncut Gems,” marijuana legalization and random drug tests, Sterigenics sued, new Illinois laws, Mega Pros quiz

John Williams wants your reviews on “Uncut Gems,” the new film starring Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel. And with Jan 1 just two days away, John takes your questions regarding employer drug tests when recreational marijuana use is legal. GWC Lawyer Lou Cairo answers those questions. Then, Collins Law Firm Attorney Shawn Collins explains the evidence showing their cancer likely was caused by ethylene oxide emissions from Sterigenics. And The Daily Line Editor Heather Cherone joins John to discuss a couple of the new laws going into effect come Wednesday, including the tax increase on ride share. That’s in the age of repeated attacks on the CTA. Plus, John quizzes listener Steve on his Chicago news knowledge in the Mega Pros Monday Quiz.