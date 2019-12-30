The John Williams NewsClick: Will you keep riding Uber and Lyft after Jan 1?

Posted 2:00 PM, December 30, 2019, by

In this Jan. 31, 2018, photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.