The Daily Line Editor Heather Cherone: Increasing tax on ride shares is “An improper attempt to regulate their business”

Posted 1:07 PM, December 30, 2019, by , Updated at 01:05PM, December 30, 2019

FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. A federal appeals court has reinstated a challenge to Seattle's first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The Daily Line Editor Heather Cherone joins John Williams to describe the purposes of a few of the new laws coming to Illinois in 2020. Those include lawmakers’ hope for outcome of the increasing ride share tax.

