PHOTO: This Sept. 30, 2019 photo shows actor Al Pacino, from right, director Martin Scorsese, and actor Robert De Niro posing for a portrait to promote their upcoming film "The Irishman" in New York. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
Steve and Johnnie recap a decades worth of entertainment with Gino Salomone
Steve King and Johnnie Putnam talk to entertainment reporter Gino Salomone. Including recapping some of the biggest movies such as ‘The Irishman’.