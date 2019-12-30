Steve and Johnnie recap a decades worth of entertainment with Gino Salomone

December 30, 2019

PHOTO: This Sept. 30, 2019 photo shows actor Al Pacino, from right, director Martin Scorsese, and actor Robert De Niro posing for a portrait to promote their upcoming film "The Irishman" in New York. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

Steve King and Johnnie Putnam talk to entertainment reporter Gino Salomone. Including recapping some of the biggest movies such as ‘The Irishman’.

