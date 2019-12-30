× Steve and Johnnie Full Show 12-30-19: The Voice finalist Katie Kadan joins the show and get your technology resolutions from Dr. Patrick Crispen.

Steve King and Johnnie Putnam are back on the WGN Radio airwaves with a fun jam packed show for you! First Monika Wiela, a former Chicagoan behind the organization givebackbox.com joins the show to talk about how she has more than 40 retailers supporting her and helping charities across the country. Later, Chicago’s very own Katie Kadan, joins the show to discuss her latest performance at the Carolina Panthers game and on ‘The Voice’. Later after 9:00 PM, Gino Salomone from Fox 6 TV in Milwaukee talks to Steve and Johnnie recaps the year of entertainment. Finally, Dr. Patrick Crispen talks about what your 2020 Tech Resolutions should be!