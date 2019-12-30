× Pete McMurray Full Show 12/30/2019: Happy National Bacon Day

Today, Pete McMurray talks all things bacon and provides various ways you can incorporate bacon into every meal of the day. Next, we jump into the Top 6 @ 6, followed by Doc Most New Year’s Resolutions and the impact it has on our mental health. Country music singer/songwriter Jesse James Decker talks to us about her chance to give away one MILLION dollars, as she will reveal the first ever Powerball Millionaire of the Year during the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”. Dean Richards takes on the hottest news in entertainment including the “CATS” movie being on track to become the biggest movie loser of all time, Sara Gilbert’s Divorce, and more. We wrap by talking with Pat Tomasulo about his New Year’s Eve show at Beverly Arts Center, “Laugh In The New Year”.