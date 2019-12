× Pat Tomasulo is helping you laugh into the New Year

Pete McMurray speaks with WGN Morning news sports anchor/reporter and host of the WGN-TV late night comedy show “Man of the People”, Pat Tomasulo. Pat talks foods that he’s never eaten, his Holiday experience at his in-laws, and his New Year’s Eve Show.

Pat will be performing stand-up at the Beverly Arts Center for New Year’s Eve, “Laugh In The New Year”, along with Jeanie Doogan. To learn more, visit www.pattomasulo.com