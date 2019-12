× Jesse James Decker will reveal the FIRST ever Powerball Millionaire

Pete McMurray speaks with Country music singer/songwriter Jesse James Decker about her responsibility to give away one MILLION dollars, as she will reveal the first ever Powerball Millionaire of the Year during the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”. Jesse also talks about her upcoming cookbook, Instagram and who she recommends to follow, and more.