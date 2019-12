× “Elton Jim” waves goodbye to 2019, and got a “new” car…or did he?

In this 188th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano reflects on how quick the last year, the last decade. and the last 20 years of this “new” century have flown by. Do you remember going to a “New Year’s 2000” party and having the fears of Y2K? Jim does, and it doesn;t seem like it was 20 years ago! Also, Jim got a “new” car…or did he?