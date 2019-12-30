× “Elton” Jim Turano in for Nick Digilio 12.29.19 | Egg Nog, Facing Your Fears, and Million Dollar Ideas

“Elton” Jim Turano fills in for Nick Digilio for the Sunday night/Monday morning overnight show.

On the show, Jim discusses his battle with doing laundry as he learns to finally do it himself, his new rules when sending Christmas cards, and his million dollar, get-rich-quick ideas. Jim also asks listeners for their insight on new eggnog recipes as well as new colognes to replace Cashmere Woods in 2020.