After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 12.29.19 | A blast to the past with author/photographer Mark Jacob, Rich Cahan, and Micheal Williams and more…

Tonight on After Hours W/ Rick Kogan:

Author/Photographers Mark Jacob, Rich Cahan, and Micheal Williams join host Rick Kogan in the Skyline Studio to talk about their latest book: “Aftershock: The Human Toll of War: Haunting World War II Images by America’s Soldier Photographers.

A small group of Army soldiers who witnessed Germany’s last push, the Battle of the Bulge, and unimaginable destruction in Germany captured it all. These soldier photographers are acclaimed for their war photographs, but their work showing the impact of total war has never been compiled in a book.

Find a copy of “Aftershock” on Amazon, For more information visit cityfilespress.com.

Plus, filmmaker George Bogdanich joins the conversation inside the studio to discuss this latest documentary, “Betrayal: When the Government Took Over the Teamsters Union.” Get a look at the documentary playing at the Siskel Center Saturday, Jan. 4 and Monday, Jan 9. For more information visit siskelfilmcenter.com.

Filmmaker Phil Donlon speaks on his film, “High and Outside: A baseball noir” and what it takes to be a great filmmaker.

