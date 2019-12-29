× WGN Radio Theatre #449: The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, The Great Gildersleeve, Our Miss Brooks & Father Knows Best

Carl Amari and Wayne Messmer are bringing you five of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for December 29, 2019. Up first is a classic episode of: “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: New Year’s Program”; (01-02-49). Next up there is: “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes: New Year’s Off the Scilly Isles” Starring: John Stanley & Alfred Shirley; (12-28-47). Then there is: “The Great Gildersleeve: New Year’s Party”; (01-01-47). In the final stretch of the show we have: “Our Miss Brooks: Exchanging Presents” Starring: Eve Arden; (12-31-50). Our fifth and final episode of the night: “Father Knows Best: Party Preparations” Starring: Robert Young; (12-28-50).

PT 1: https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3709111/3709111_2019-12-29-214511.64kmono.mp3

PT 2: https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3709114/3709114_2019-12-29-212314.64kmono.mp3

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre