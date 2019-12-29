This Week in Theater: Hamilton the Musical and Remembering Jerry Herman

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, Alex Richards takes a photo of Meera Ganesh outside the CIBC Theatre after watching "Hamilton: An American Musical" in Chicago. The musical "Hamilton" will end its more than three-year run in Chicago in January. Producers made the announcement Thursday, saying the production playing at downtown Chicago's CIBC Theatre would close Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger, File)

The Hamilton era is coming to an end in Chicago, at least for now. Dean takes a looks back on his conversation with lead actor Miguel Cervantes to reflect on the musical’s legacy. Hamilton in Chicago ends January 5th, 2020. Buy your last minute tickets on the Hamilton website, today.

American composer Jerry Herman died last week at the age of 88. Dean remembers Herman with a few of his well known tunes.

Jerry Herman

