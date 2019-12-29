× This Week in Theater: Hamilton the Musical and Remembering Jerry Herman

The Hamilton era is coming to an end in Chicago, at least for now. Dean takes a looks back on his conversation with lead actor Miguel Cervantes to reflect on the musical’s legacy. Hamilton in Chicago ends January 5th, 2020. Buy your last minute tickets on the Hamilton website, today.

Miguel Cervantes

American composer Jerry Herman died last week at the age of 88. Dean remembers Herman with a few of his well known tunes.

Jerry Herman

Follow the Sunday morning crew on Twitter: @DeanRichards, @Andy_Masur1

Also be sure to follow Dean on Facebook!