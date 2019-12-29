Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Bears won 21-19. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/29/19): Bears vs Vikings Postgame Quick Hit
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Mark Carman give you their initial reactions after the Bears 21-19 victory against the Vikings at Soldier Field, capping off the 2019 season at 8-8.