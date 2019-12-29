The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/29/19): Bears vs Vikings Postgame Quick Hit

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Bears won 21-19. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Mark Carman give you their initial reactions after the Bears 21-19 victory against the Vikings at Soldier Field, capping off the 2019 season at 8-8.

