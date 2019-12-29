× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/29/19): Bears vs Vikings Full Postgame Show

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give you their postgame reaction as the Bears defeat the Minnesota Vikings 21-19, capping off an 8-8 2019 season. You’ll hear the post-game reaction from the locker room and the guys take your phone calls.