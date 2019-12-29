Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) celebrates after kicking a 22-yard field goal near the end of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Bears won 21-19. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/29/19): Bears vs Vikings Full Postgame Show
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give you their postgame reaction as the Bears defeat the Minnesota Vikings 21-19, capping off an 8-8 2019 season. You’ll hear the post-game reaction from the locker room and the guys take your phone calls.