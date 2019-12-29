The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/29/19): Bears vs Vikings Full Postgame Show

Posted 9:43 PM, December 29, 2019, by

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) celebrates after kicking a 22-yard field goal near the end of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Bears won 21-19. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give you their postgame reaction as the Bears defeat the Minnesota Vikings 21-19, capping off an 8-8 2019 season. You’ll hear the post-game reaction from the locker room and the guys take your phone calls.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.