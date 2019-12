× Steve Dale 12/29/2019 Full Show: The Windy Kitty Cat Cafe takes on a new project

Steve Dale is joined by Jenny Tiner of the Windy Kitty Cat Cafe as she shares what the cafe is, how it came about, and much more! Jenny also emphasizes the crucial work of the cafe when it comes to rescuing cats and talks about her next project to save kittens from being euthanized.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv