× Robert Kushner, MD and Nancy Kushner, RN on How to Lose Weight in the New Year

The new year is almost here which means it’s time to get in shape, but Robert Kushner, MD and Nancy Kushner, RN are changing the weight loss game. They join Dean to talk about their weight loss program quiz that determines the type of eater you are and determines your diet lifestyle. Robert and Nancy Kushner describe the book as a different way of thinking about weight loss and give you tips on how to lose weight in the new year.

Visit Dr. Kushner’s website to take the quiz and pick up a copy of his book Six Factors to Fit: Weight Loss that Works for You!

Follow the Sunday morning crew on Twitter: @DeanRichards, @Andy_Masur1

Also be sure to follow Dean on Facebook!