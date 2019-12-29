× Matt Bubala Full Show 12. 28.19

Matt and Jess have some great guests throughout the last show of 2019! At 1:30 am, Jason Steffen joins the show to talk about the star, Betelgeuse and whether or not we could experience a supernova. Author Buddy Levy joins the conversation in the 2am hour to chat about details on his book, Labyrinth of Ice. Could you survive in the darkness with an average temp of -30? At 3 a.m., we chat with our friend Dr. Karla Ivankovich on what it means to set New Year’s resolutions….and how we can actually keep them.