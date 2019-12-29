× Hoge and Jahns: Bears-Vikings Postgame Show — Another Finale In Minnesota

The Bears played their final regular season game in Minnesota against the Vikings for the fourth straight season, and for the second consecutive year, they came away with a victory. Eddy Piñeiro’s 22-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining sealed the win, and evened the Bears’ record at 8-8. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts on the game, but shift the focus to the offseason and some of the changes fans should keep an eye out for. The guys play postgame comments from head coach Matt Nagy and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and set the schedule for the week ahead with postseason press conferences expected to happen in the coming days.

