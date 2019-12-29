Chicago Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner, bottom, of Sweden, reacts after stopping a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nathan Gerbe to win an NHL hockey game in an overtime period in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Highlights: Blackhawks 3 – Blue Jackets 2 (SO) – 12/29/19
Chicago Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner, bottom, of Sweden, reacts after stopping a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nathan Gerbe to win an NHL hockey game in an overtime period in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets – December 29, 2019