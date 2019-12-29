× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | December 29th, 2019 | Ana Belaval and Sarah Jindra, Hamilton, Dr. Robert Kushner’s Six Factors to Fit, and more…

Dave Schwan’s Far Flung Forecast comes from Blue Earth, Minnesota, the birthplace of American industrial architect Donald Deskey who designed Radio City Music Hall. (16:04)

Ana Belaval and Sarah Jindra join Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to talk about how they’ll be ringing in 2020 with WGN-TV and “Chicago’s Very Own New Year’s Eve Blast,” live from downtown Chicago, starting at 11:30pm on New Year’s Eve.

The 45-minute live special takes viewers to downtown Chicago as party-goers ring in the new year. Immediately following the countdown to midnight, the show will feature Chicago’s largest fireworks, a mile-long display along the Chicago River. The synchronized display will feature choreographed pyrotechnics and music, celebrating Chicago’s history, diversity, sports and culture – and kicking off 2020 and “The Year of Chicago Music!“ “Chicago’s Very Own New Year’s Eve Blast” will also be streamed live at WGNTV.com/Live. (22:42)

Then, in ‘This Week in Theater,’ the Hamilton era is coming to an end in Chicago, at least for now. Dean takes a look back on his conversation with lead actor Miguel Cervantes to reflect on the musical’s legacy. Hamilton in Chicago ends January 5th, 2020. Buy your last minute tickets on the Hamilton website, today. Also, American composer Jerry Herman died last week at the age of 88. Dean remembers Herman with a few of his well known tunes. (57:50)

Frank Ferrante joins the show to talk about the timeless comedy of the Marx Brothers and his upcoming events. (1:19:30)

The new year is almost here which means it’s time to get in shape, but Robert Kushner, MD and Nancy Kushner, RN are changing the weight loss game. They join Dean to talk about their weight loss program quiz that determines the type of eater you are and determines your diet lifestyle. Robert and Nancy Kushner describe the book as a different way of thinking about weight loss and give you tips on how to lose weight in the new year.

Visit Dr. Kushner’s website to take the quiz and pick up a copy of his book Six Factors to Fit: Weight Loss that Works for You! (1:57:06)

That and so much more on this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!

Follow the Sunday morning crew on Twitter: @DeanRichards, @Andy_Masur1

Also be sure to follow Dean on Facebook!