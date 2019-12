Orion is one of the most recognizable star patterns, but if you’ve looked recently and thought the constellation seemed different, you might not be wrong. National Geograpic reported that the giant red star, Betelgeuse, is the dimmest it’s been in almost a century. Jason Steffen, astrophysicist and associate professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Nevada joins the Matt Bubala Show to break down what this means.