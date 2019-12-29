Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Robin Lehner wins in the shootout, and the John Tortorella sound you have to hear.

The Blackhawks have responded with a pair of wins after stumbling into the holiday break. Chris Boden & Joe Brand pick things up on the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, presented by Fanlyst, following Sunday’s dramatic 3-2 shootout win at Columbus, hearing from an irate John Tortorella, a relived Robin Lehner & Jeremy Colliton after his team’s fifth win in seven games. Plus the guys answer your questions & Kirby Dach on how far he’s come since the last time he was in Vancouver.