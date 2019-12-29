Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Robin Lehner wins in the shootout, and the John Tortorella sound you have to hear.

Posted 11:40 PM, December 29, 2019, by

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks forward Ryan Carpenter, right, celebrates a goal by teammate defenseman Erik Gustafsson, of Sweden, in front of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo, center, of Finland, and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, of Russia, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. The Blackhawks won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

The Blackhawks have responded with a pair of wins after stumbling into the holiday break.  Chris Boden & Joe Brand pick things up on the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, presented by Fanlyst, following Sunday’s dramatic 3-2 shootout win at Columbus, hearing from an irate John Tortorella, a relived Robin Lehner & Jeremy Colliton after his team’s fifth win in seven games. Plus the guys answer your questions & Kirby Dach on how far he’s come since the last time he was in Vancouver.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.