Author, journalist discusses book on polar exploration

Author Buddy Levy joins The Matt Bubala Show to discuss his book, Labyrinth of Ice. Could you survive in the darkness with an average temp of -30? Levy’s research tells the true story of the Greely Expedition, where a team of 24 scientists scientists and explorers were bound for the last region unmarked on global maps. For more information on Levy or to purchase his book, visit his website here.