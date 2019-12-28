× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/27/19: Returning and Exchanging gifts and the robocalls project!

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch. Steve Bernas, the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, comes on the show to talk about an eclectic blend of topics such as refunds and exchanges, fake Celebrity endorsements are still a big problem, donating to charities at the end of the year but be careful there are many fake charities out there, and fake vacation or apartment listings. Then on the latter half of the Wintrust business lunch Ji chats with consumer credit expert Doc Compton.