White Sox Weekly 12/28/19: Are the White Sox a World Series favorite?

Fresh off the news of Edwin Encarnacion coming to the White Sox, Mark Carman chats with NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien, and The Athletic’s James Fegan about the teams offseason. Do they still need a few extra pieces? What might those be? Later Carm shares the latest numbers out of Las Vegas, where the White Sox are all of a sudden viewed as a potential favorite to win the American League and possibly the World Series.