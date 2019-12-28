× Sports Central 12-28-19: Could Pat Fitzgerald coach the Bears?

Mark Carman sits in for two hours to give some of the latest Chicago sports storylines. This includes the recent article about the possibilities of Pat Fitzgerald becoming the next head coach of the Chicago Bears. Do you think it’s likely?

Later Carm chats with Adam Hoge from Minnesota ahead of the Bears and Vikings game. What are some things Bears fans should think about while the team sits at home during the NFL playoffs? Adam shares his thoughts.

All that and more in this full show podcast!