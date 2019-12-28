× Quest For Gold – Episode 23: Rhythmic Gymnast Evita Griskenas: ‘At 4 I wanted to play with ribbons, at 6 I wanted to win the Olympics’

On this week’s episode of Quest For Gold we wrap up 2019, and set our eyes on 2020.

Simone Biles picked up another award.

Dozens of Americans have already qualified to compete in Japan in 2020.

And this week we speak with rhythmic gymnast Evita Griskenas. She just graduated from Carl Sandburg High School (Orland Park), but she’s competed around the world, and now aims to get to the podium in Japan in 2020. WGN’s Ryan Burrow talks with her about getting into the sport, her goals in 2020, battling the Russians, and how she chooses the music for her performances.

Check out her performances at the 2019 Rhythmic Worlds in Baku: