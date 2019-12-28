× OTL #689: Was 2019 a good local beer year?, Center for IL Politics, Looking back on OTL in the 2010s

Mike Stephen discusses whether 2019 was a good year for local beer with Josh Noel of the Chicago Tribune, learns about the fight against corruption with Susan Garrett of the Center for Illinois Politics, and airs some show clips from the past decade of OTL. The local music this week is brought to us by Ryan Yueill. Happy New Year from your friends at OTL!

