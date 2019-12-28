× Dave Plier’s Favorite Conversations of the Year Part II: Olivia Newton John, Christopher Knight; Peter Brady from The Brady Bunch’, George Schlatter of ‘Laugh-In’ and Larry Potash on 60’s and 70’s classic TV.

Dave shares more of his favorite conversation of the year featuring music icon Olivia Newton John; Christopher Knight; Peter Brady from The Brady Bunch’ on the series’ 50th anniversary; George Schlatter, producer/director/writer of ‘Laugh-In’ on fifty years and this year’s new retrospective on Netflix; and Larry Potash and Mike Toomey look back at 60’s and 70’s classic TV.